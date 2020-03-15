Courts postpone district, superior court hearings across state

Courts across the state are delaying cases in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Chief Justice Beasley has ordered all local courts postpone most cases in district and superior court for at least 30 days starting Monday, March 16.

During that time, courthouses will remain open, but the following exemptions are in place:

-the proceeding will be conducted remotely

-the proceeding is necessary to preserve the right to due process of law (e.g., a first appearance or bond hearing, the appointment of counsel for an indigent defendant, a probation hearing, a probable cause hearing, etc.)

-the proceeding is for the purpose of obtaining emergency relief (e.g., a domestic violence protection order, temporary restraining order, juvenile custody order, judicial consent to juvenile medical treatment order, civil commitment order, etc.)

-the senior resident superior court judge, chief business court judge, or chief district court judge determines that the proceeding can be conducted under conditions that protect the health and safety of all participants.

Bond and probable cause hearings will still be held, domestic violence protection proceedings will continue and magistrates will still continue their jobs as normal, according to Chief Beasley.

Other cases, like traffic and civil cases, will be continued until after April 16.

Courthouses are asking anyone who has traveled outside of the country in the last two weeks or been exposed to someone who has to not come into the courthouse. They are also asking anyone with flu-like symptoms or anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to stay at home.

For more information, click here.​