Court system changes amid coronavirus spread

The Pitt County Courthouse is rescheduling thousands of court cases to try to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley announced Friday that starting Monday, March 16th, the courthouse will postpone almost all court dates, which includes thousands of district and superior cases, for 30 days.

The change will mostly affect traffic court cases. However, emergency hearings, juvenile court, domestic violence, and a couple of other cases will continue as normal.

The Chief District Court Judge Galen Braddy said the decision is for the best. "We'd rather it be an inconvenience than a potential health hazard," he said.

All postponed cases will be rescheduled until after April 16th. Judges said cases will be rescheduled and new court dates will be mailed out.

The courthouse is also posting signs that tell people not to enter the courthouse if they have been to countries where the virus prevalent, if they've come in contact with someone who has the virus, or if they have been feeling sick.