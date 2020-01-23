Court orders North Carolina to pay $102K in remapping case

North Carolina judges have told the state to pay $102,000 to the winning side in a recent legislative redistricting case and the outside expert who helped analyze redrawn district lines.

A three-judge panel directed the bill on Wednesday to Republican legislative leaders who were sued by Common Cause and Democrats. The court in September threw out dozens of state House and Senate districts drawn in 2017, saying Republicans fashioned them with extreme partisan bias designed to keep the GOP in power.

About two-thirds of the money will pay for the plaintiffs' depositions and expert witnesses for a trial last July.

