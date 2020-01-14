Two pit bulls found in small kennel; couple wanted on animal cruelty charges;

Police in one Eastern Carolina city are searching for a couple accused of animal cruelty.

Kinston police say they went to a home Monday morning in the 400 block of West Blount Street for a welfare check. After noticing a strong odor coming from the home, officers say they found two pit bulls inside who were locked inside a small kennel.

Police say both dogs were in various stages of neglect and malnourishment. They were rushed to veterinary care for treatment.

Warrants have been obtained for the two owners. Michael Whaley, Jr. and Jamie Dula are both wanted for felony cruelty to animals.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should caall the Kinston Police Department.

