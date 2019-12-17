Craven County works to take control of feral cat problem

An animal protection group is trying to get a handle on a feral cat problem.

Animal Protective Services in Craven County says its officers have trapped more than 40 cats since the beginning of December.

The group says it gets at least five to seven calls per day requesting traps. The department currently has 18 traps.

Leaders plan to look at the budget next year to see if they can buy more.

The Craven County Sheriff's Office says residents can bring stray animals to the shelter. Citizens can also purchase a trap and capture cats on their own.

