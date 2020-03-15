County by county: How schools are planning for shutdown

School districts across the east are working on plans for the state mandated closure the next two weeks.

You can check your county below. More counties will be added as we get that information.

Beaufort County

Beaufort County Schools will offer free breakfast and lunch from 10:30-12:30 on Monday-Friday of the next two weeks. This lunch will be served in a “drive-thru” setting so no one has to leave their car or enter the school building. Parents and family members may pick up these meals for their students whether or not the students are with them. We will just need the names of the students receiving the meals.

The locations for these meals are : Northeast Elementary School, Eastern Elementary School, John Cotton Tayloe Elementary School, Chocowinity Primary School and SW Snowden Elementary School.

The Beaufort County Schools’ Board of Education will hold an emergency meeting to discuss plans for staff for the next week and possibly beyond as we await further direction from the governor’s office, the state board of education and the NC Department of Public Instruction.

At this time, we have not received any guidance about student make-up days, end of year testing, our Spring Break, etc. We will update you as soon as possible on these important topics.

Carteret County

Carteret County Schools says Monday will be a mandatory workday for all staff members.

Students will be allowed to go to school to pick up personal items from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm on Monday.

Student who cannot get to school Monday should call the school office to make other arrangements to pick up belongings.

Meals will be provided free of charge as usual to students. These meals will be available each weekday at five school sites and at six neighborhood locations beginning Monday.

Meals can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Beaufort Middle School, Bogue Sound Elementary School, Down East Middle School, Morehead City Primary School and Newport Elementary School, as well as Carteret County Apartments in Beaufort, Crystal Coast Apartments in Newport, East Carolina Housing Authority in Morehead City, Eastport at the Park in Beaufort, Beaufort Housing Authority in Beaufort, and Blue Point Bay Apartments in Newport. Students will be given a lunch and breakfast for the next day, each day. There is a possibility of adding other meal drop off locations.

Additional information about course work will be provided later in the week.

Craven County

Monday, March 16th will be a teacher workday for all staff. All schools will be open to allow students to retrieve personal school supplies/items, prescribed medications stored in the office, and the opportunity to check out books from the library. Schools will be open on Monday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Please call the school office directly if you need to make arrangements after hours to pick up belongings on Monday.

Duplin County

Duplin County Schools will be closed for all students from March 16th through the 30th. Monday, March 16th will be an optional workday, then closed for staff through the 30th.

Greene County

Greene County Schools has designated Monday as a required teacher workday.

Schools will be open to allow students an opportunity to retrieve any educational or personal items that may be needed during the closure.

We have been working to provide supplemental instructional resources and activities that will help students remain engaged in learning while schools are closed. Monday will also be an opportunity to pick up these instructional resources for students. Your child’s principal will contact you shortly with more specific instructions.

Many Greene County students depend on the meals they receive at school. For this reason, Greene County Schools plan to open feeding sites at selected schools to distribute meals to children. Specific information will be provided to you as soon as possible.

Onslow County

Monday, March 16 will be a workday for OCS staff following the traditional and early college calendars. To allow principals an opportunity to meet with their staff, from 10 a.m. until the end of the regular day, schools will be open for students needing to pick up laptops, personal belongings or any medications.

OCS is prepared to continue student learning from home. Beginning Wednesday, March 18, students will begin receiving online assignments from their teachers through Microsoft Teams. K-2 student assignments may be accessed through their teacher’s website or instructional packets to be provided by their school. All students will be expected to complete online learning assignments and/or work packets as assigned by their classroom teachers.

To minimize the number of visitors on campus, if it is not necessary for you to go to your child’s school, or if you are sick, please stay home.

Pitt County

Monday will be a required workday for all staff in Pitt County Schools while Tuesday, March 17, 2020 through Thursday, March 19 will be optional workdays for teachers and teacher assistants.

To prepare for this unexpected school closure, staff has been working to create extended learning packets for students. Online versions will be available on the PCS website by Tuesday, March 17. Distribution of paper learning packets will be available at school feeding sites for those who may not have online access at home.

Here's other information about what PCS will be doing during the school closure.

Pitt County Schools will continue to feed the children of Pitt County similar to their summer feeding program. At no charge, they will provide meals at identified PCS sites beginning on Monday, March 16 and extending through our current closure period- March 30. The USDA and the NC Department of Public Instruction have worked to provide waivers and approve applications to make this possible for a non-congregant serving style (Grab and Go).

Monday, March 16:

Meal: Lunch only

Time: 11am-1pm

Delivery Style: Grab and Go- Follow instructions on site

Pick-Up Sites: 34 of 38 Pitt County Schools Cafeteria Sites will serve ANY Pitt County child age 1-18 and any student enrolled in Pitt County Schools.

Important Note to Families: Please travel to any school that is most convenient for you and your family. The only schools that are not serving sites are Ridgewood, Hope, Innovation Early College and Pitt County Early College. Students at these schools can travel to other sites to be served.

Tuesday, March 17-Monday, March 30

Meals: Breakfast and Lunch

Times: Breakfast- 8am-9am, Lunch- 11am-1pm

Delivery Style: Grab and Go- Follow instructions on site

Pick-Up Sites: 34 of 38 Pitt County Schools Cafeteria Sites will serve ANY Pitt County child age 1-18 and any student enrolled in Pitt County Schools.

Important Note to Families: Please travel to any school that is most convenient for you and your family. The only schools that are not serving sites are Ridgewood, Hope, Innovation Early College and Pitt County Early College. Students at these schools can travel to other sites to be served.

PCS is currently considering the logistics and needs of meal deliveries to high-need areas. More information will be available at serving sites, on their website, social media outlets and through our PCS Information Hotline: 1-252-830-3500 for a daily,

Schools are continuing to be cleaned and sanitized by school custodians and staff members, following pandemic influenza protocols. Facility Services may expand the cleaning and disinfecting of schools based on the Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Health and Human Services’ recommendations.

Washington County

Our plans are to have a teacher workday on Monday for staff. If students need to access materials in the schools, please plan to pick these up between 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Monday. Another call is scheduled for Monday with further information and directives