Corrections officer, inmate & woman charged in jail drug smuggling scheme

A corrections officer is one of three people arrested in a scheme to smuggle drugs into one Eastern Carolina jail.

Craven County deputies say Terrance Outlaw is charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana, and felony possession of controlled substance on jail premises.

Sheriff Chip Hughes says the 28-year-old Kinston man was immediately fired after drugs were found on him. "As your Sheriff, I will not allow those employed here to use their position to bring drugs in the jail," said Hughes in a statement.

Also Joshual Duncan, 27, of New Bern, was charged with felony conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana and Reba Williams, 31, of Midway Park, has been charged with felony aid and abet providing drugs to an inmate, and felony conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana.

Deputies say Duncan is an inmate at the jail, while Williams is his girlfriend.

