Correctional facility to test all juveniles for COVID-19

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) -- The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says all juveniles held at the Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center will be tested for COVID-19 after a staff member reported testing positive for the coronavirus Friday.
The agency in a statement Saturday said the employee has been off work since May 10 after notifying management about a potential exposure to the virus.
The employee showed symptoms Wednesday and was tested that day.
Facility director Peter Brown says no juveniles have shown symptoms associated with COVID-19.
He says two living units have been placed on quarantine, and children there are being monitored twice a day for symptoms.