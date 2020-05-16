Correctional facility to test all juveniles for COVID-19

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says all juveniles held at the Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center will be tested for COVID-19 after a staff member reported testing positive for the coronavirus Friday.

The agency in a statement Saturday said the employee has been off work since May 10 after notifying management about a potential exposure to the virus.

The employee showed symptoms Wednesday and was tested that day.

Facility director Peter Brown says no juveniles have shown symptoms associated with COVID-19.

He says two living units have been placed on quarantine, and children there are being monitored twice a day for symptoms.

