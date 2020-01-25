Coronavirus test results negative for RDU traveler

The North Carolina Division of Public Health says the results for a patient being tested for coronavirus are negative.

The negative test results were confirmed Saturday by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"We are pleased that test results were negative and that the patient remains in good health," said Dr. Zack Moore, State Epidemiologist.

"We are working with CDC and local partners to be sure we are prepared to detect and respond to any possible cases that might occur in North Carolina in the future."

The patient had landed at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Thursday.

Coronavirus infections were initially diagnosed in China and have been reported in travelers to the United States and other countries.

Saturday's negative test results mean there have been no confirmed cases in North Carolina.