Coronavirus restrictions could impact state GOP convention in Greenville

The Republican National Convention in Charlotte may not be the only Republican convention in North Carolina impacted by coronavirus restrictions.

Governor Roy Cooper responded after President Trump threatened to move the Republican National Convention out of the state, due to crowd restrictions.

On twitter the President said Governor Cooper is unable to guarantee the convention can continue as planned in Charlotte in August.

President trump said if the RNC could not be held with full occupancy, he will move it to another place in August. And if restrictions on crowd sizes aren't lifted, Greenville may miss out on a huge economic impact and exposure with the State Republican Convention scheduled for July.

Rhesa Tucker is the CEO of the Greenville Convention Center. She says "The NC GOP, this is a huge honor for our city and the eastern part of North Carolina. We've never had the opportunity to host this convention before and we are very excited about the opportunity. This is the time to elect delegates that'll go before the national convention which is later scheduled for August in Charlotte."

The three day event was supposed to be from May 14th to 17th at the Greenville Convention Center, but now it's been moved to July 9th through 12th.

But if the state is still under strict regulations, it won't happen at all.

Governor Cooper commented on on the National Convention in Charlotte saying, "I will say that it's okay for political conventions to be political, but pandemic response can not be."

Governor Cooper said the state is relying on data and science to protect people's health.

"We've been in talks with the RNC on the type of convention they would need to run and the kind of options we would need on the table. We are talking about something that's going to happen three months from now and we don't know what our situation is going to be regarding covid 19 in North Carolina." he said.

The Governor continued to say that the virus is still going to be here in the coming months so they want to take steps in order to protect people.

Other states, like Georgia, have tweeted saying they would love to host the National Republican Convention.

The Greenville Convention CEO said state Republican's will be coming to Greenville later this week to walk through the plan for the state convention.

She said everything is still on schedule unless regulations aren't lifted before July.

