Coronavirus prevention: How to wash hands properly

The Pitt County Health Department is reminding everyone how to wash hands properly, in the wake of fears of spreading the coronavirus.

Childcare Health Consultant Terry Quinn usually does blacklight demonstrations with children, but sometimes adults could use a reminder. She uses glow lotion for participants to rub on their hands. It represents germs. They then go wash to see if the lotion is still on their hands when under the blacklight again.

"We can't see germs. We know that they're there, but it's really easy to forget how dirty our hands could be," said Quinn

She says, oftentimes, people miss places like in between fingers, on the wrists, or in the middle of the palm.

The Centers for Disease Control, or CDC, says it's one of the everyday preventive actions to help avoid the spread of the coronavirus. It's preferred over hand sanitizer. When WITN's Tresia Bowles put hand sanitizer on her hands and shined them under the black light, the sanitizer simply spread the lotion around.

"If you're washing your hands, you're removing them from your hands," Quinn said, "We always recommend hand washing when handwashing materials are available."

She continues, "And also, if your hands are visibly dirty; if you spread hand sanitizer around on them, the dirt is still going to be there."

Here are the proper steps:

• Turn on warm water (between 80 and 110 degrees)

• Wet your hands

• Pump out some liquid soap (instead of a bar of soap)

• Lather your hands

• Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds—being sure to scrub everywhere, and scrub generously, all the way from underneath your nails to your wrists

• Turn your hands down to rinse the germs down the drain

• With the water still running, grab a paper towel, and dry your hands thoroughly

• Use that towel to turn the faucet off

• When finished, toss it in the trash without touching the can

• If you can avoid touching the door afterward, do so

Quinn says you wash your hands in warm water to make washing more comfortable to wash longer, not because of the misconception about fighting more germs. Use liquid soap instead of bar soap because sometimes germs sit on the bar soap and is transferred from hand to hand.

She also doesn't recommend a "rinse and go."

"You're not removing any of the germs. The purpose of the soap and the water is so that you loosen the germs on your skin. So, that's also the reason you want to press kind of firmly," said Quinn.

Quinn says the demonstration opens people's eyes.

"Sometimes, we have people who are like, 'Oh no! I'm going back to the bathroom.' And they do a second time."

The CDC's website says to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.