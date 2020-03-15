Coronavirus has an impact on church services across the east

Sunday is a day of faith and worship for many people, but with concerns about the coronavirus growing by the day, those Sunday rituals are being tested with many churches forced to close their doors to members for the time being.

However, members of one New Bern church say they need their faith now more than ever.

"That's exactly why we came. We want to continue our faith, we want to be together," says church member Barbara Tucker.

About 60 to 70 members attend the St. Mary's Free Will Baptist Church every week.

And though many churches are moving to online services, or cancellations altogether, that's not the case for their congregation.

"I didn't feel that the risk was that large compared to what the benefit was of being here. My weeks doesn't feel right if I'm not in church on Sunday morning," added fellow member Danny Miller.

After Gov. Roy Cooper ordered a stop to all social gatherings of more than 100 people, several larger churches in the city moved their Sunday services online-- including the First Baptist Church and Christ Episcopal Church, as well as the Temple Baptist Church.

But Tucker and Miller say services at St. Mary's will go on.

"We will try to abide by the don't touch, don't hug request. But we did want to see each other's smiling faces and to know that we were here to serve the Lord," explained Tucker.

Tucker is also a former teacher, and she says she's praying for children and their families after Gov. Cooper also ordered all K-12 schools to close for at least two weeks.

"My concern is what's going to happen with those children, and they're still going to have to go somewhere if the parents have to continue to work," she added.

And after Craven County health officials announced the first positive coronavirus case on Saturday, residents expect more to soon follow.

"I knew it was coming. And I think as testing increases you'll see a much larger number of cases positive," Miller says.

"I think it's just important that people know when they feel symptoms and it's important, stay home." That includes church goers, says Miller.

Craven County officials said Saturday they plan to hold a press conference and release additional details about the positive case once their communicable disease staff has time to develop a full report.