Coronavirus case at chicken plant prompts workers to stay off the job

A positive test at an Eastern Carolina chicken plant caused workers to stay off the job on Wednesday.

Bertie County confirms that an employee at the Perdue Farms plant in Lewiston-Woodville has the coronavirus.

Multiple employees told WITN News they wouldn't go to work yesterday. One worker estimated some 200 people decided to stay outside.

WITN has made multiple attempts to reach Perdue, but so far those emails and phone calls haven't been returned.

The county says Perdue took "extraordinary measures" several weeks ago to prevent cases within their plants. Those included using private contractors as well as in-house cleaning/decontamination services, temperature checks, masks, gloves, in addition to normal food and safety protocols.

A medical facility for workers is also available in Lewiston, according to the county.