Cooper orders businesses to limit customers; nursing homes under new restrictions

Governor Roy Cooper said businesses that remain open must limit customers inside because of social distancing concerns.

The governor signed an executive order today telling stores that they can have no more than 20% of their posted fire capacity inside at any given time.

The order also mandates that checkout lines be marked so people remain six feet apart.

The new requirements are effective Monday at 5:00 p.m.

Stores are also being encouraged to set up shopping times for seniors, provide hand sanitizers, and have shields at checkouts.

Skilled nursing homes are also being told they must stop dining room operations and any group activities. The facilities will also be required to provide face masks for workers and screen both employees and residents for any sickness.

Cooper said congregate care institutions are easy targets for outbreaks.