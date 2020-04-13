Gov. Cooper's new social distancing order goes into effect at 5 p.m.

There are going to be tighter restrictions on how many people will be allowed inside a business beginning Monday at 5 p.m.

This is part of Governor Roy Cooper's new executive order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cooper says stores cannot have more than 20 percent of their fire code capacity inside at one time.

All stores also have to mark a six feet distance point at places people might be closer together, such as check out lines.

Cooper is also encouraging stores to have hand sanitizer accessible for everyone.

