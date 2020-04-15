Governor Cooper has three prong approach to reopening state

Governor Roy Cooper said today that he has a three-prong approach to reopening the state.

During his briefing this afternoon, Cooper said social distancing is helping as hospitals in the state haven't been overwhelmed and there is capacity for patients right now.

The governor hit on three important areas that need to be looked at in order for restrictions to be eased. Those are testing, tracing, and trends.

• Testing: Cooper says our new normal relies on an increase in testing capabilities to isolate and track the virus. This means having supplies and lab capacity to do more testing and antibody testing to tell us who had the virus.

• Tracing: The governor says we have to boost our public health workforce to trace and track new cases. Contact tracing can be effective in containing new outbreaks but requires a lot of people and legwork. One goal Cooper says is to enter partnerships with hospitals and universities to increase our public health work force.

• Trends: The governor says we have to see virus trends head in the right direction specifically the number of new cases, number of people in the hospital, the number of deaths we are seeing, in addition to how that all relates with personal protective equipment, hospital capacity, and more.

Cooper likened any future lifting of restrictions to that of a dimmer switch rather than just turning the lights on altogether.

"As we slowly bring the lights back up we have to monitor for troubling signs of a spike in cases that could overwhelm our hospitals and risk lives," Cooper said, "So, getting this right, testing, tracing, and trends is the most important step. It will lead to getting our states economic recovery right too."