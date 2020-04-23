Gov. Cooper extends state's stay-at-home order into May

Gov. Roy Cooper announced today that the state is not yet ready to reopen and is extending his stay-at-home order until May 8th.

During a briefing this afternoon, the governor said actions taken last month have slowed the spread of the pandemic, but North Carolina is not ready to lift restrictions yet.

At least 255 people have died from the virus in the state and confirmed cases now stand at 7,608. Cooper's stay-at-home order went into effect on March 30th and was supposed to expire on April 29th.

Cooper said while it's important to get the state's economy moving again, "I will not risk the health of our people or hospitals and easing these restrictions now would do that," said the governor.

The governor said he has a plan to reopen the state, but said North Carolina must first hit certain metrics "because the health and safety of North Carolians is priority," Cooper said.

Cooper said the state needs to see sustained leveling or decreased trajectory in the following over a 14 day period: illnesses, lab-confirmed cases, percent of tests returning positive, and hospitalizations.

There is a three-phase plan to reopen the state, according to the governor.

Phase 1:

• Modify the Stay At Home order allow travel not currently defined as essential allowing people to leave home for commercial activity at any business that is allowed to be open, such as clothing stores, sporting goods stores, book shops, houseware stores and other retailers.

• Ensure that any open stores implement appropriate employee and consumer social distancing, enhanced hygiene and cleaning protocols, symptom screening of employees, accommodations for vulnerable workers, and provide education to employees and workers to combat misinformation

• Continue to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people

• Reopen parks that have been closed subject to the same gathering limitation. Outdoor exercise will continue to be encouraged.

• Continue to recommend face coverings in public spaces when 6 feet of distancing isn’t possible

• Encourage employers to continue teleworking policies

• Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and other congregant care settings

• Local emergency orders with more restrictive measures may remain in place.

Phase 2 - At least 2-3 weeks after Phase 1

• Lift Stay At Home order with strong encouragement for vulnerable populations to continue staying at home to stay safe

• Allow limited opening of restaurants, bars, fitness centers, personal care services, and other businesses that can follow safety protocols including the potential need to reduce capacity

• Allow gathering at places such as houses of worship and entertainment venues at reduced capacity

• Increase in number of people allowed at gatherings

• Open public playgrounds

• Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and other congregant care settings

Phase 3 - At least 4-6 weeks after Phase 2

• Lessen restrictions for vulnerable populations with encouragement to continue practicing physical distancing and minimizing exposure to settings where distancing isn’t possible

• Allow increased capacity at restaurants, bars, other businesses, houses of worships, and entertainment venues

• Further increase the number of people allowed at gatherings

• Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and other congregant care settings