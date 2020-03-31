Gov. Cooper bans utility cut-offs across the state

Utilities will now be barred from disconnecting services for the next 60 days.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order today prohibiting utility cutoffs in the state.

The governor says it applies to electric, gas, water and sewage companies.

Cooper says he is also encouraging telephone and internet companies to follow the same rules.

“This action is particularly important since tomorrow is the first of the month, and I know that’s a date many families fear when they can’t make ends meet,” said Governor Cooper. “These protections will help families stay in their homes and keep vital services like electricity, water, and communications going as we Stay at Home.”

Several utilities across the state have already voluntarily stopped cut-offs because of financial hardships due to the coronavirus.

Cooper is also encouraging banks not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees, and other penalties. Landlords are being asked to delay evictions that are already in the court system.

