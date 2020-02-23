Convicted murderer killed in prison fight

Local officials say a convicted murderer has been killed in a prison fight.

Authorities say 23-year-old Andre Young-Johnson was fatally injured Friday morning when he was struck with a homemade weapon at Maury Correctional Institution.

He was pronounced dead half an hour later. Young-Johnson was serving a 25-year sentence after pleading guilty to second degree murder in Mecklenburg County.

The other offender who was involved in the incident was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The state Department of Public Safety says it is conducting an internal investigation and is cooperating with a criminal investigation by the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

