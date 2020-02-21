Convenience store robbed in Kinston

Kinston police say no one was hurt in the armed robbery of a convenience store.

The RJ Fuel Mart on North Queen Street was held-up around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A clerk told officers that a man came into the store and demanded money. He is described as a lightweight black man who is around 5'7 tall and wearing all dark clothing.

The robber got away with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen walking away from the store.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call Kinston police at 252-939-3220.

