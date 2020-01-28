Convenience store manager charged with embezzlement

The manager of an Onslow County convenience store has been charged with skimming money from her employer.

Onslow County deputies say back in September they were told of cash missing from the Scotchman on Burgaw Highway.

An investigation discovered that the store's manager was making a deposit for the day's receipts but did not deposit all of the money.

Joan Baker, of Jacksonville, was charged with felony larceny by employee on Saturday by deputies.

The 39-year-old woman was jailed on a $5,000 secured bond.

