A contractor is accused of bilking thousands of dollars from Pitt County residents.

Deputies on Tuesday charged Thomas Beddard with three counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

The 45-year-old Snow Hill man owns Countyline Construction.

Deputies say the victims paid upfront for the work or materials that amounted to nearly $27,000. They claim Beddard never followed through with the delivery.

Beddard was released after posting a $30,000 secured bond.