Congressman Murphy says coronavirus vaccine is a year away

Third District Republican Congressman Greg Murphy is sharing his latest thoughts on the coronavirus and it's impacts on our region.

Murphy is a medical doctor, as well as a member of Congress. He says he's been closely monitoring the virus and communicating with other doctors and researchers both here and in other countries.

Dr. Murphy says he believes it will be over a year before there is a vaccine, and that it is imperative that people take precautions to prevent spreading the disease to vulnerable members of the community.

Murphy says Congress has passed an aid package to help those impacted by the virus and that the most important thing is for the community to come together and support each other. "We're in a fight that we've never been in as a nation before. It's not time for partisan politics. Every new day or everyday rather we're in new uncharted territory and so really it's coming together trying to put smart people at the table to try to see how we can best deal with this medically, deal with this financially, and just deal with this as a nation."

Murphy says he's open to the president's proposal to provide financial help to citizens, but says he wants to see that money go to people who need it and not to people who are already wealthy.