Congressman Murphy on coronavirus: "This is not a time for panic"

Eastern Carolina Congressmen Greg Murphy (R-3rd District) and G.K. Butterfield (D-1st District) are weighing in on the fight against Coronavirus.

Congressman Murphy, who is also a Dr., posted his insight in a video on his Twitter account.

Murphy says, "The period of containment is over. It started in China in 2019 and has now spread to other countries. We are now in a period of what we call mitigation. This is not a call for panic. We have to be smart about this. To compare this virus to other viruses. The SARS virus, 1 in 10 people died from that. The coronavirus, the lethality rate is less than 1 percent. It affects older individuals disproportionately. It's going to be awhile til we have a vaccine. Probably a year. The problem with this virus is it's easily transmitted, but it's actually a fairly wimpy virus. Good hand washing techniques. Purell. Alcohol. Those are things that help deactivate the virus very easy. So we're now going to be in a mitigation phase, really trying to contain the transmission of this. We're not going to keep it out of the United States. Probably in the next few months are going to get worse. So I really want to impress to folks that this is not a time for panic. It's a time for smartness and that good hand washing techniques are the best way to prevent the transmission."

Butterfield believes the Trump Administration has not responded appropriately so far and says with this kind of threat, they need an aggressive strategy to keep American's safe.

Butterfield says, "The coronavirus is very serious, It has worldwide implications, so to propose $2.5 billion for an epidemic of this magnitude is insufficient. We at the House are going to appropriate a larger sum than $2 billion to attack the virus, invest in treatment and produce a vaccination."

Pharmaceutical companies say the vaccine could take months or more than a year to create.

