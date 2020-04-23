Congressman Murphy not in favor of extended Stay At Home order

Governor Roy Cooper announced that the state is not ready to reopen and is extending his stay-at-home order until May 8th.

During a press briefing Thursday, the governor said because of the actions taken last month, the spread of the pandemic has slowed but that doesn't mean restrictions are ready to be lifted.

Congressman Greg Murphy said he believes the state can start lifting restrictions in a smart way to allow the economy to open back up.

Cooper's stay-at-home order went into effect on March 29th and was supposed to expire on April 30h, but is extended now to May 8th.

Stephanie Bardykin is the owner of Carolina Ice Zone in Greenville.

She said on one hand, it's a relief, but on the other hand, it’s tough.

“We have actually melted and shaved all of our ice down and it’s going to take a week to get the ice going again,” said Bardykin.

The governor said he has a plan to reopen the state, but said North Carolina must first hit certain metrics.

“I will not risk the health of our people or our hospitals and easing these restrictions now would do that,” said Governor Cooper.

Congressman Greg Murphy thinks the measures the state has enacted have been appropriate, but he's not pleased with the decision made to extend the stay-at-home order.

“To say the least I think I’m disappointed that we are not loosening things up slightly, I personally think we could, again in a very thoughtful, data driven manner,” said Congressman Murphy.

Cooper said the state needs to see sustained or decreased number in illnesses, lab-confirmed cases, percent of tests returning positive, and hospitalizations over a 14 day period before the state can even think about opening back up.

Governor Cooper said he has a plan to open the state back up once the criteria is met to do so.