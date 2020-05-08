Congressman Murphy meets with President Trump & administration officials at White House

Third District Republican Congressman Greg Murphy attended a roundtable with President Donald Trump, top-ranking administration officials and some Republicans from the House of Representatives Friday to discuss the COVID-19 crisis.

Murphy says, “It was my honor to meet with President Trump today along with some of my Republican colleagues at the White House. It’s past time that Nancy Pelosi call members of the House of Representatives to Washington, D.C. to get back to work for the American people. Our health care workers, first responders and essential business employees have worked so hard for our communities during this difficult time – Congress should be doing the same thing.”

The president's meeting with Republican Congressional leaders comes as they negotiate the next round of emergency aid.