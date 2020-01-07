Congressman Murphy issues statement on Marine reassignments to Mediterranean Sea

Congressman Greg Murphy, who represents much of Eastern North Carolina, issued a statement Tuesday regarding troop reassignments.

He expressed thoughts and prayers for Marine families In response to reports that roughly 2,500 Marines have been reassigned from a planned exercise with the Moroccan military to bolster the U.S. 6th Fleet in the Mediterranean Sea.

Included in the move are the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), made up from the 2nd Battalion, 8th Marines and Combat Logistics Battalion 26 stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 stationed at Marine Corps Air Station New River.

These three units from eastern North Carolina comprise the vast majority of the Marines who have been assigned to the MEU and are all part of the 3rd District represented by Congressman Murphy.

Murphy said, "As always, my thoughts and prayers are with the brave men and women in the United States Marine Corps as they serve and sacrifice so much for our great nation".

He added, "I am eager to receive more details to help inform my opinion on this matter from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and other high-ranking administration officials at a briefing on Capitol Hill tomorrow.

Murphy said he agrees with President Trumps decision regarding Iran, and said war is not the goal of the mission.

"Neither President Trump nor I want war with Iran, but I agree with his effort to pursue peace through strength. The United States has every right to protect its personnel, allies and interests in the region. As events continue to unfold, I will closely monitor the situation and implications for the Marines stationed in eastern North Carolina,” said Congressman Murphy.