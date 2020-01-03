Congressman Murphy issues statement following deadly airstrike in Iraq

Republican Congressman Greg Murphy issued a statement in response to the death of Qassem Soleimani after an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport conducted by the United States military.

“At long last designated terrorist Qassem Soleimani has been given his due,” said Murphy. “According to the State Department, Soleimani was responsible for 17 percent of U.S. personnel killed during the Iraq War in his capacity as Commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force. He terrorized innocent people, American troops and continued to plot future massacres until yesterday, after President Trump made the correct and courageous decision to permanently end his terrorist activities."

Murphy goes on to say, “Iran has been killing and plotting against Americans for more than four decades. Tension between the U.S. and this evil regime is nothing new. It was past time that we stand up to the world’s largest state sponsor of terror that continues to terrorize Americans and other innocent people across the world. Thankfully, President Trump has made it clear that we will achieve peace through strength and protect our troops and interests no matter what.”

The United States is sending nearly 3,000 more Army troops to the Mideast in the volatile aftermath of the killing of an Iranian general in a strike ordered by President Donald Trump.