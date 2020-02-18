Congressman Murphy honors longtime volunteer at St. Peter School

Congressman Greg Murphy paid a visit to a local Catholic school to honor a longtime volunteer.

Murphy visited Saint Peter Catholic School in Greenville to present a copy of his extension of remarks for Laurel Walsh.

On February 10th, Murphy spoke about Walsh on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

He talked about how she has provided 35-years of unpaid service to the school.

The school recently established a fund for school improvements in her name, The Laurel Walsh Fund. And in announcing the fund, school officials revealed that Walsh has been a volunteer at the school the whole time, not an employee.

Walsh received a standing ovation from all of the students during the ceremony.

