Congressman Murphy holds open house at new office in Greenville

Congressman Greg Murphy met with constituents Wednesday evening at his newly renovated office in Greenville.

Murphy hosted visitors at the Greenville office for a few hours in the Corporate Drive location, which is the same office used by former Congressman Walter B. Jones Junior.

Murphy said he wants to introduce himself and his staff to residents in the district and discuss the types of services his office provides for constituents.

The congressman said he's received a lot of feedback from voters who oppose the president's impeachment, and that he's ready for it to be over. Murphy said he wants to move forward this year focusing on issues in Eastern Carolina.

"They're going to be issues with our military, they're going to be issues with our coastline, with tourism, trying to get the infrastructure that we need. There are a lot of things that need to be done that unfortunately, the impeachment process has prevented us from doing,” said Congressman Murphy.

Murphy also has offices in Jacksonville and Edenton with plans to open another office in Craven County soon.