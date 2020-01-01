Congressman Greg Murphy has goals for 2020

Now that it's officially a new year, it's time to set goals.

Congressman Greg Murphy has several of his own for the White House, Congress, and our state.

"We've had a lot of divisiveness, a lot of partisanship and there's blame that can be pointed in every direction," he says.

One being for Democrats and Republicans to stop going head to head and come together this new year.

"I think it's going to take people who are above the fray, are above the politicos, that actually care more about the country than the politics to actually lead the country," Murphy adds.

Congressman Murphy says one example of how he hopes Republicans and Democrats can work together is with the debt crisis.

Our nation is 23 trillion dollars in debt, which Murphy says is a future of America issue.

"I think that's something that we as Republicans and as Democrats need to get together and actually put thoughtful people in the room to try and solve that crisis moving forward," he says.

Murphy also says it's time for people to stop hating the president more than they love our country.

Adding he fully supports President Trump's decision to send soldiers from Fort Bragg to the Middle East after the U.S. embassy was attacked in Baghdad on Tuesday.

"I believe the president was 100% right in amounting a response to that, an appropriate response," the GOP congressman says.

He says he would also like to set up a fourth office in the 3rd District to be more available.

"We are readily available to be their liaison to the federal government," he adds.

As the impeachment process for President Trump continues, Murphy hopes with the new year, our country can put the impeachment behind us.

