Congressman Murphy advocating opening some businesses with conditions

Third District Republican Congressman Dr. Greg Murphy says it's time to start re-opening some parts of the economy.

In a Facebook post Monday, Congressman Murphy says it's not a one size fits all approach, and that we need to continue all of the things we have been doing, such as washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing. But he also says small businesses like beauty salons, barber shops, and restaurants, should be able to open back up, with conditions.

Murphy says, "They need to stagger their appointments. They need to make sure their chairs are 6 feet apart. They must make sure they and their customers are wearing masks. They must sanitize surfaces that anyone would touch multiple times a day. Restaurants should be allowed to open back up with very strict controls. Seating must be one table apart. No greater than four individuals at any table. All the working staff must wear masks and gloves."

Congressman Murphy says there is no doubt the restrictions that have been in place have saved thousands of lives, but they have also damaged the economy, and that there will be risks and benefits for any approach, moving forward.

