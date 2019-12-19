Congressman Mark Meadows won't seek reelection

Republican congressman Mark Meadows says he won't seek reelection.

In a statement Thursday, the North Carolina congressman says he struggled with the decision and came to it after discussion with his family.

His announcement comes just a day after the U.S. House voted to impeach Trump on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress.

Following his announcement, Congressman Greg Murphy issued the following statement: "Congratulations to my good friend and patriot Congressman Mark Meadows on a stellar tenure in the U.S. House of Representatives. He has been an exceptional steward of his constituents in western North Carolina and steadfast defender of freedom, liberty and American values. It has been an honor serving alongside him in Washington and I wish him the very best in the future. As a man of faith and dedication to our country, he has been a beacon of light for this nation. He will certainly be successful in whatever path God chooses for him."

Meadows is one of the most conservative members of the House and is a leader of the House Freedom Caucus.

In 2015, Meadows stunned his Republican colleagues by filing a motion to oust the powerful GOP House Speaker John Boehner, which eventually led to Boehner's resignation.

