Congressman Greg Murphy hosting open house in Greenville

Congressman Greg Murphy is hosting an open house in Greenville Wednesday.

Murphy says he wants to meet with his constituents to talk about his goals and the services his team offers.

If we haven't met, I hope you'll come out so I can introduce myself and my staff members. Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to learn more about the services we provide to constituents. I hope many of you can attend," said Murphy.

The open house is being held at his office at 1105 Corporate Drive, Suite C from 4:30 p.m.- 6 p.m.