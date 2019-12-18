Congressman Butterfield votes for impeachment, Congressman Murphy against

Eastern Carolina's Congressmen voted along party lines Wednesday night for the impeachment of President Trump with 1st District Democrat G.K. Butterfield voting yes and 3rd District Republican Greg Murphy voting no.

On the House floor Congressman Butterfield said, "I rise on this solemn occasion as we, the House of Representatives, exercise the power given to us by the United States Constitution. The original Constitution was flawed in some respects, but with respect to presidential misconduct it was unmistakable. The framers knew that presidents could be corrupt or abusive with their power and so impeachment was written into our organic laws. Since taking office nearly three years ago, President Trump has consistently and intentionally divided this country. He has consistently encouraged foreign actors to interfere in our elections. He has thumbed his nose at the legislative branch. Enough is enough. We must protect our Constitution, our democracy. I will vote today to refer serious charges against President Trump and deliver the charges to the Senate for trial, a place where President Trump can defend himself and attempt, if he chooses, to convince the Senate and the American people that his conduct does not violate the Constitution."

Congressman Murphy also delivered remarks on the House floor saying, “I rise in opposition to these baseless articles of impeachment and the unprecedented process that’s been used in this effort to impeach the duly elected President of the United States. It is a mockery of American justice. In 1778, one of our founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton wrote in the Federalist Papers in many cases impeachment will connect itself with the pre-existing factions and in such cases there will always be the greatest danger the decision will be regulated more by the comparable strength of parties, majority and minority, than by real demonstrations of innocence or guilt. What does this mean? It means that the majority can exert its influence, regardless of justice. In this statement, Hamilton warned us about the danger of mob rule. Democrats have a criminal and have been searching for a crime for three years. But this president has not committed a crime. As the leader of American foreign policy, the president has a constitutional obligation to root out corruption in countries to which we provide aid. This is not an abuse of power. It is his job. One of the articles is obstruction of Congress. The only thing that’s been obstructed is this president’s right to due process. I don’t blame the president for refusing to fully participate in this guilty-until-proven-innocent circus. This is not how our founding fathers framed American justice. This is a tragic day in our nation’s history. We have individuals that hate this president more than they love this country. Our country needs prayer and not this destructive partisanship.”

Now that the articles of impeachment have been approved they move to the Senate, which will make the determination of whether or not to remove the president from office.

