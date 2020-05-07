Congressman Butterfield calls for more transparency involving meat plants

First District Democratic Congressman G.K. Butterfield says there needs to be more transparency from the state regarding the number of COVID-19 cases at North Carolina meat plants.

There have been outbreaks at several meat plants, including one at Perdue Farms Lewiston plant in Bertie County, which is the congressman's district.

Workers there have told WITN that there is a point based demerit system that could result in their firing.

Butterfield says that plants that require their workers to come in knowing they are at risk of becoming infected is reckless conduct on the part of the employer. He says he supports those workers who refuse to go to work in order to protect their lives.

We asked him if thinks the state should start releasing infection counts by plant.

Butterfield says, "I've called upon Secretary of Health and Human Services and the governor to be a little bit more transparent in the release of this data. I realize much of the data is personal information but we need to know at a granular level how the coronavirus is affecting specific zip codes, how it's affecting certain demographics. We know African Americans are predisposed to certain illnesses and it appears the coronavirus is disproportionately affecting African Americans and we need to know the data. Some data is available but we need more detail.

We also asked about reopening and he says that the state's phased approach, which begins on Friday, is the appropriate way to proceed.