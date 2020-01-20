Congressman Butterfield believes U.S. Senators will reach fair decision in impeachment trial

The impeachment trial for President Trump is expected to begin Tuesday and one eastern Carolina Congressman talked with WITN about what's to come.

First District Democratic Representative GK Butterfield was in eastern Carolina for a Martin Luther King Junior event in Goldsboro. With the president's Senate impeachment trial scheduled to begin Tuesday afternoon, we asked him how he believes the trial will playout.

Congressman Butterfield says, "The American people are waiting for the truth and I have confidence the Senators will abide by their oath of office, abide by their oath to serve as fair jurors in the case and will reach a fair decision. I have confidence in the Senate. So many people say they don't have confidence that the Senate will do the right thing, but I know many of our U.S. Senators and they are great politicians, but I believe once they place their hands on the bible and swear to administer justice fairly, I believe they will decide this case fairly and give the American people the truth."

The White House Monday released a 110-page legal brief outlining President Trump's defense. The trial memo argues that the articles of impeachment against the president are a "Brazenly political act by House Democrats that must be rejected."

