DEPUTIES: Computer repair shop front for cocaine business

Deputies say more than bits and bytes were being sold out of a Morehead City computer shop.

The owner of MJB Computers on Industrial Drive was busted Wednesday by Carteret County deputies and Morehead City police.

Michael Barkas was charged with nine 9 felony counts of cocaine trafficking and one count of maintaining a dwelling for storing or keeping a controlled substance.

Deputies say the 37-year-old Barkas was identified as a source of cocaine distribution in the county. They did an undercover operation with cocaine that was bought from inside the business.

Deputies say they seized some 12 ounces of cocaine from the man.

Barkas was jailed on a $1 million dollar bond.

