Company with plant in Greenville feels economic impact from COVID-19

Leadership at Hyster-Yale is implementing several cost reduction actions in the wake of COVID-19, which they believe will protect the company's future.

Hyster-Yale is a company that manufactures and sells a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts. They have a plant in Greenville.

The company says they are an essential business, but as of Wednesday, production has been suspended in many of their European facilities until May 1st, so there is a potential for plants in the U.S. to not be able to operate on normal production schedules due to supplier constraints.

Across all Hyster-Yale operations, there will be a hiring freeze. In American plants base salaries for all employees will be reduced by 10 percent and senior executives could see a 70 percent reduction.

