Community garden leader receives youth humanitarian grant

The Greenville Community Garden Youth Director is being honored for her work that inspires volunteers to dig in and get their hands dirty for a great need in the community.

The Community Garden project provides fresh produce for people in need through several organizations in the East, including ECU, the Community Development Center, and multiple church outreach programs.

Because of Youth Director Abby Yoon, the garden is getting an additional $10,000 to continue providing for the community.

Yoon received a highly sought-after grant toward the project.

To congratulate her, friends and family held a parade right outside the garden.

“I thought I was in a dream,” said Yoon. “This is just surreal to me, and I’m really grateful.”

Jeremy Taylor presented the check on behalf of U.S. Cellular, whose program called The Future of Good awards funding to 6 youth-led humanitarian projects each year.

“It’s a mission that's been underway several years, for her to give back and create fairness in the local community she serves,” said Taylor.

Yoon is a junior at D.H. Conley High School inPitt County and enjoys not only working in the garden, but also with her high school-aged peers. The garden's parent organization, Love a Sea Turtle, exists to help youth promote environmental responsibility.

“To do that, we utilize experiential learning,” said Yoon. “We recruit volunteers who are youth, and we mobilize them by providing leadership training as well as the resources to be motivated and make change in their own communities.

Taylor said he hopes the donation will power the garden forward in an especially tough era.

"Pre-COVID-19, this was an important project. As you think about right now in the midst of COVID-19 and what will come as a result of that, I see this project will only continue to be needed," said Taylor.

Yoon and her co-volunteers already have a couple ideas for how the money can improve the community garden.

Yoon said, “We can't really control the weather out here, so we might try to purchase a smart irrigation system, so that rain or any bad weather won't be a problem as we try to recruit volunteers and harvest and do work here.”

Also planned is a new walkway for garden volunteers, as well as new tools and seeds to keep the garden and the grassroots idea growing.