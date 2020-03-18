Community feeding works to close food gap for families

Pitt County is home to 22,000 students. Nearly half of those students benefit from free lunches provided by the Pitt County school system.

Since schools have shut down to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Pitt County has been offering those meals to its students through "drive-by" programs where they can pick up meals each day at their schools.

However, not all students can get rides to school to pick up meals.

That’s where 'Community Feeding our Children' comes in. It is a program that serves to augment the number of meals students have access to through partnerships with churches, soup kitchens and other donors.

Furthering the gaps, many of those resources have had to close their own doors to stay safe.

CFOC Coordinator Jim Hooker says while the program is doing everything it can to help fill in the blanks caused by precautionary closures, they still rely on the support of the community to keep going.

"We have a school system that's going to be severely challenged to feed these kids, and the community needs to step up and provide whatever they can provide to the school system to help,” said Hooker. “Without this effort, many of them would not get food. It's really that simple."

To learn more about supplementing meals by donating to community feeding our children, you can visit their website at cfocpitt.org.​