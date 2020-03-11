Community backs county D.A. for behavioral health court funding

The Pitt County Behavioral Health Court advisory team is petitioning for behavioral health court funding to reduce recidivism.

The Bureau of Justice Statistics cites 64 percent of jail inmates have a mental health problem. Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon says mental health impacts the criminal justice system to a dramatic degree.

Dixon says, "I do probation court almost every Tuesday and, at least on a bi-weekly basis, we have a conversation with a judge commenting about the fact that we just don't have the resources in place to take care of those people."

So, as promised during his campaign, he, along with the community and the Pitt County Behavioral Health Court advisory team, are petitioning for funding from the county.

"There was funding also in the state budget earlier, but that got caught up in the veto. And so, we had to go to the county to ask for funding," Dixon says.

Integrated family services outpatient services director Roxanne O'Kelley sees the benefits of such a program.

O'Kelley said, "It actually allows the court system and the behavioral health providers to work together more."

O'Kelley says those with mental health issues go through the system more than she would like.

"Sometimes they have a harder time comprehending how... their behaviors can affect others," said O'Kelley.

The D.A.'s office is asking for a $52,000 budget for a case manager; the same budget as the drug court.

"We have providers who are willing to work with us and do case managing on a part-time basis for free for a limited period of time," Dixon said, "Really, we're just asking for that one position to be funded."

Dixon says with a support team in place, the hope is that mental health patients won't come back. He's been interested in the issue since 2005.

"The whole point is that we want to get a core group of people who will go through this program, get transitioned out; inform a basis of a core people as we go through time who help out those that have mental health issues to reduce the amount of time that they spend in custody and the amount of contact with the criminal justice system. And also, to make sure and ensure that when they do get out of the criminal justice system, that they have a support team in place to make sure that they don't come back," said Dixon.

Each case will be screened by the District Attorney's Ofice and will be dependent on the charge and case, for the county to help with pleas. Dixon says this is just the first step. An organized meeting to start the court begins in July. He hopes the state will eventually fund them as well.

Dixon said,"Those who are in the program; if you look at how much time they spent in custody beforehand versus the amount of time they spent after they get into these types of programs... dramatic difference."

Vice-Chairman of the Pitt County Board of Commissioners Tom Coulson told WITN he'd support the funding and wouldn't be surprised if the board will agree.