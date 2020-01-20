Community Unity Breakfast held in Greenville

Elected officials, pastors and community members gathered Monday to keep Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy and message alive with a unity breakfast in Greenville.

Those who spoke talked about what everyone can do as a community to continue practicing what Dr. King worked to instill.

The keynote speaker was Chris Suggs who is the CEO of Kinston Teens, a non-profit that works to give teens a voice and to help steer them in the right direction toward a life of promise and success.

Suggs says in order to keep Dr. King's message alive the community has to work together.

More than 100 people were at the event hosted by the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce

