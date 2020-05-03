Community Facebook group rallies to support Pitt County high school seniors

While Governor Roy Cooper's Stay at Home order is currently scheduled to expire this Friday, schools remain closed for the rest of the year. Meaning seniors will miss their final days of class, along with many ceremonies honoring them for their years of hard work.

But one Facebook group in Pitt County is aiming to make each senior feel a little more special during this time.

For high school seniors, missing out on the last few months of school can be a sad ending to a goal they've been looking forward to accomplishing for years.

"There's just nothing that can make up for what their losing this year. But to know that you have all these people on the page, a lot of them don't have seniors, they're not connected to the school

system. They just recognize that this is hard and want to do something," explains Heather Morse, the mother of a senior at one Pitt County school.

While nothing can replace the experiences they're missing, the Pitt County "Adopt-a-Senior" Facebook page offers some encouragement.

Once joining the group, parents can create a post telling the community a little bit about their senior.

"Information about her, where she went to school, and what her future plans are. And then someone on the page commented that they wanted too adopt her," says Morse about her daughter.

Jalil Davis is the founder of the Pitt County page. She has adopted three seniors because something about each of their stories connects her to them.

"That one is going to UNC Greensboro and I adopted her because my son, he's going to be a senior next year for UNC Greensboro so I kind of got excited, so I adopted her," Davis smiles.

After commenting "adopted" on a parent's post, community member then connect with the senior to learn about their interests and some of their favorite things.

"Got up with me privately about what she likes and enjoys. And then in a little bit we'll arrange sometime for her to give Anna what she's made for her," Morse explains.

Davis says shes seen support for seniors from all over the county​.

"Farmville Central, DH Conley, North Pitt, Ayden Grifton," lists Davis.

All of this with one end goal-- to make sure the class of 2020 knows their community is proud of them.

"Each one of you made it to this point. Even though it is what it is now, just know that every single one of you are very destined for greatness," Davis encouraged.

About 400 seniors have been adopted so far through the Facebook group.