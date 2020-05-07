Communities mark National Day of Prayer with socially distant observances

The first Thursday in May marks National Day of Prayer and observances this year were a little different because of COVID-19.

With church doors closed and large gatherings also not allowed, the parking lot at Grainger Stadium in Kinston allowed space for a limited number of people to come together, while being socially distant.

Pastor Sherri Ezzell says, Today is National Day of Prayer and we are so excited to be here in Kinston. I just thought it was so important to come together, especially during this COVID-19 thing, because we really need prayer this year now more than ever. We didn’t even realize when this year started that we were going to need prayer this year more than ever before.”

The event normally attracts 100 or more people, but this year, the limit was just 12 invited pastors. Their prayers were live streamed, but a few citizens got the word and showed up with masks and kept their 6 foot distance.

Jacksonville normally has a gathering as well, but they live-streamed their service through the River of Life church’s Facebook page.