Commissioners race brings voters to the polls in Beaufort County

Voters were flocking to the polls in Beaufort County Tuesday casting their ballot in the primary.

There was a steady steam of residents heading into the Chocowinity Fire Department earlier in the day ready to take part in their civic duty.

Voters were not just choosing candidates to fill the November ballot for the state and national races, but also for the hotly contested commissioners race where nine candidates are vying for four open spots.

Voters we spoke to say these local races are just as important as the bigger ones.

Stan Garren says, "It creates things at home that impact you directly. Sometimes we get caught up in the national elections and really it's the local that sometimes has the greatest impact on our daily life."

Early voter turnout in Beaufort County was 11 percent.