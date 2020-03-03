College recruiter fired after having Okla. high school students line up by skin color, hair texture

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A college president has apologized after a recruiter from the school told students at an Oklahoma City high school to line up by the skin color and hair texture.

A man representing Oklahoma Christian University left a group of high school students stunned after having them line up by skin color and hair texture. (Source: KFOR/CNN)

Oklahoma Christian University President John DeSteiguer called recruiter Cedric Sunray’s actions at Harding Charter Preparatory High School “offensive, harmful, and inappropriate.”

Harding student Korey Todd told KFOR-TV that during the Feb. 24 assembly Sunray “barely talked about the school itself."

Todd said Sunray told students they were going to be play a game and had them line up from “darkest to lightest skin complexion,” according to CNN. She also said Sunray ranked students based on whose hair was the most “nappy.”

“He didn’t rationalize why he did this ‘game,'" Todd told KFOR-TV.

DeSteiguer says the university had parted with Sunray within an hour of the incident. According to CNN, the university “did no approve of the inappropriate activity in advance.”

Sunray later defended his actions and said that it’s a practice he’s done about 87 times just this year, according to CNN. The former recruiter justified his presentation, saying 'it’s about breaking down all those walls."

“From the largest afro to the tightest braid to the blondest hair, blue-eyed student, they all want to know they are valued and warranted,” Sunray said to KFOR-TV. “So that’s the kind of program I provide.”

Sunray told KFOR-TV he as already been hired by another university.

