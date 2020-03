A Bertie County woman won a $1 million lottery prize.

Dineice Perry, of Colerain, bought a $10 ticket at the Duck Thru Food Store in Colerain.

She claimed the prize today at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Perry won the 50X The Cash scratch-off game.

She had a choice between $50,000 a year for twenty years, or a lump sum of $600,000. Perry took home the lump sum and after required withholding taxes left with $423,505.