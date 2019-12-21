Cold snap brings more cold stunned turtles to North Carolina Aquarium

The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island is treating nearly 100 cold-stunned turtles after the recent drop in temperatures.

As of noon Saturday, 96 turtles have been transported to the aquarium's Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation (STAR) Center.

More are anticipated over the next few days.

Cold-stunning is a condition similar to hypothermia, which causes the turtles inability to swim properly.

Aquarium staff will begin the recovery process by gradually warming the turtles over the course of a few days.

To accommodate the turtles that have already arrived, and those expected over the next few days, the aquarium says the STAR Center will be closed to the public beginning Sunday, December 22nd.

"As we move the turtles around into warmer areas, we'll need the public spaces in the STAR Center to make them all as comfortable as we can," says Assistant Husbandry Curator Elizabeth Huber. "It also gives staff and volunteers room to work and check up on our patients."

The aquarium says the majority of the turtles that arrived are green sea turtles, but there are a few loggerheads as well.