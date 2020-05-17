Coast Guard sets closes Port of Morehead City ahead of Tropical Storm Arthur

The Coast Guard has set Port Condition Yankee for the Port of Morehead City with the first tropical system of the season approaching.

The condition was set effective 2 p.m. Sunday, with anticipation of setting Port Condition Zulu at 10 p.m.

"Sector North Carolina is mission ready 24 hours a day, seven days a week due to our incredible workforce and outstanding inter-agency, port, and industry partnerships across the state," said Cmdr. Matthew Baer, Captain of the Port. "We are keenly watching Tropical Storm Arthur and are ready to respond to distress calls and keep vital commerce flowing through our nation's marine transportation system."

Port Condition Yankee means the port will be closed to inbound traffic and all boats are advised to seek alternative destinations.

Recreational boat owners are encouraged to seek safe harbor, with drawbridges unlikely to be operating if winds reach 34 miles per hour.

The Coast Guard is urging everyone to stay off the water, with their rescue capabilities affected as Tropical Storm Arthur strengthens.

Owners of large boats are recommended to move them to inland areas, while boats that can be towed by trailer should be moved out of the water and to an area not prone to flooding.

Those leaving their boats in the water are reminded to secure all safety equipment and materials.